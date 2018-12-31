Gary Oldman arrives for the "Rendez-Vous with Gary Oldman" photocall during the 71st annual Cannes International Film Festival on May 17. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Gary Oldman has stated that he wants to reprise his Oscar-winning role as former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in a new project.

"I've only scratched the surface. I think that there's another chapter here," the actor said Monday while appearing on BBC Radio 4's Today program. Oldman previously appeared as Churchill in 2017's Darkest Hour.

"Maybe a movie, maybe something on television," Oldman continued.

Oldman won the Oscar for Best Actor for Darkest Hour in March at the 90th annual Academy Awards. Oldman wore extensive prosthetics in order to appear as the historical figure.

Oldman also said on Monday that he has started working with Churchill's great-grandson Lord Randolph Churchill on adapting a 1947 short story that was written by the politician titled The Dream.

"I've been talking about maybe doing it as a sort of two-hander onstage," he said.