Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The underwater adventure Aquaman is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $51.6 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Coming in at No. 2 is Mary Poppins Returns with $28 million, followed by Bumblebee at No. 3 with $20.5 million, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at No. 4 with $18.3 million and The Mule at No. 5 with $11.8 million.
Rounding out the top tier are Vice at No. 6 with $7.8 million, Holmes and Watson at No. 7 with $7.3 million, Second Act at No. 8 with $7.2 million, Ralph Breaks the Internet at No. 9 with $6.5 million and Dr. Seuss' The Grinch at No. 10 with $4.2 million.
