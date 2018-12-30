The cast of "Aquaman" Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson, director James Wan, actors Amber Heard and Jason Momoa arrive for the CinemaCon 2018 Warner Bros. studio presentation in Las Vegas on April 24. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Cast members Nicole Kidman (L) and Amber Heard attend the premiere of "Aquaman" in Los Angeles on December 12. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Jason Momoa joins haka dancers during the premiere of "Aquaman" in Los Angeles on December 12. The movie is No. 1 at the North American box office for a second weekend. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The underwater adventure Aquaman is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $51.6 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Mary Poppins Returns with $28 million, followed by Bumblebee at No. 3 with $20.5 million, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at No. 4 with $18.3 million and The Mule at No. 5 with $11.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Vice at No. 6 with $7.8 million, Holmes and Watson at No. 7 with $7.3 million, Second Act at No. 8 with $7.2 million, Ralph Breaks the Internet at No. 9 with $6.5 million and Dr. Seuss' The Grinch at No. 10 with $4.2 million.

