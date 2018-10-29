Movies Tiffany Haddish shines at 'Nobody's Fool' premiere By Annie Martin ( )

From left to right, Michael Blackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Amber Riley, Omari Hardwick, Tiffany Haddish (front), Tika Sumpter, Tyler Perry, Brian Robbins, Mark E. Swinton, Will Areu, and Mehcad Brooks arrive on the purple carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Cast members Tiffany Haddish (L) and Whoopi Goldberg (C) stand alongside writer and directer Tyler Perry on the purple carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Perry (R) and Haddish walk the purple carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Tika Sumpter plays Danica in the film. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Executive Producer Will Areu (R) and guest arrive at the premiere. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Cast member Omari Hardwick (L) and wife Jennifer Pfautch arrive on the purple carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Cast member Mehcad Brooks (R) and guest arrive. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Cast member Amber Riley. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Model Victoria Brito. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo TV host Sara Haines. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo 0 of 0

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Tiffany Haddish was all smiles on the red carpet Sunday. The 38-year-old actress attended the New York premiere of her movie Nobody's Fool at the AMC Lincoln Square theater on the Upper West Side.

Haddish wore a purple, blue and green jumpsuit with a ruffled shoulder and belted waist. She walked the red carpet with director Tyler Perry and several co-stars, including Whoopi Goldberg, Tika Sumpter and Omari Hardwick.

Nobody's Fool stars Haddish as Tanya, a woman who learns her sister (Sumpter) is in an online relationship with a man who might be catfishing her. Goldberg plays the siblings' mom.

Haddish said in an interview with The View last week that she has idolized Goldberg since seeing the actress in Jumpin' Jack Flash.

"When I saw you do that movie I was like, 'I want her to be my momma, I want to learn from her, I want her to tell me what's right and what's wrong.' I would pray on it all the time," Haddish told Goldberg, who hosts The View. "Then God answered my dreams!"

"It's such an honor. I want to do more movies with you," she added. "She's supported me for a long time and I didn't even know it. I'm gonna get an EGOT too one day!"

Nobody's Fool opens in theaters Friday.