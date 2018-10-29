Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Tiffany Haddish was all smiles on the red carpet Sunday.
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Tiffany Haddish was all smiles on the red carpet Sunday. The 38-year-old actress attended the New York premiere of her movie Nobody's Fool at the AMC Lincoln Square theater on the Upper West Side.
Haddish wore a purple, blue and green jumpsuit with a ruffled shoulder and belted waist. She walked the red carpet with director Tyler Perry and several co-stars, including Whoopi Goldberg, Tika Sumpter and Omari Hardwick.
Nobody's Fool stars Haddish as Tanya, a woman who learns her sister (Sumpter) is in an online relationship with a man who might be catfishing her. Goldberg plays the siblings' mom.
Haddish said in an interview with The View last week that she has idolized Goldberg since seeing the actress in Jumpin' Jack Flash.
"When I saw you do that movie I was like, 'I want her to be my momma, I want to learn from her, I want her to tell me what's right and what's wrong.' I would pray on it all the time," Haddish told Goldberg, who hosts The View. "Then God answered my dreams!"
"It's such an honor. I want to do more movies with you," she added. "She's supported me for a long time and I didn't even know it. I'm gonna get an EGOT too one day!"
Nobody's Fool opens in theaters Friday.