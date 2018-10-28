'Halloween' tops the North American box office for 2nd weekend

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Halloween -- with Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her iconic role of Laurie Strode -- is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $32 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is A Star is Born with $14 million, followed by Venom at No. 3 with $10.8 million, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween at No. 4 with $7.5 million and Hunter Killer at No. 5 with $6.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Hate U Give at No. 6 with $5.1 million, First Man at No. 7 with $4.9 million, Smallfoot at No. 8 with $4.8 million, Night School at No. 9 with $3.3 million and Mid90s at No. 10 with $3 million.