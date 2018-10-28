'Emma' remake in the works with Anya Taylor-Joy to play lead

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Witch and Split actress Anya Taylor-Joy is to play the titular matchmaker in the latest screen adaptation of Jane Austen's 19th century novel, Emma.
The Hollywood Reporter said music video director Autumn de Wilde will helm the movie.
Deadline.com said novelist Eleanor Catton is penning the screenplay.
A remake of Clueless, the 1995 contemporary retelling of Emma, is also in the works.
The book Emma has been adapted many times, most notably in recent years by Gwyneth Paltrow in a 1996 feature film, Kate Beckinsale in an ITV movie that same year and Romola Garai in a 2009 BBC miniseries.
Taylor-Joy recently signed on for a role in the British television series, Peaky Blinders.