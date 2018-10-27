25 animated films submitted for Oscar consideration

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Twenty-five animated features have been submitted for Oscar consideration, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.
The five movies to make the shortlist will be revealed along with all the other nominations on Jan. 22.
Winners in the top categories will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.
The features submitted for consideration are:
Ana y Bruno
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Early Man
Fireworks
Have a Nice Day
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
The Laws of the Universe -- Part I
Liz and the Blue Bird
Lu over the Wall
MFKZ
Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms
Mirai
The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl
On Happiness Road
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Ruben Brandt, Collector
Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero
Sherlock Gnomes
Smallfoot
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Tall Tales
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
Tito and the Birds