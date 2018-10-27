25 animated films submitted for Oscar consideration

Jeff Goldblum's "Isle of Dogs" is among the 25 animated movies submitted for Oscar consideration. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Twenty-five animated features have been submitted for Oscar consideration, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.

The five movies to make the shortlist will be revealed along with all the other nominations on Jan. 22.

Winners in the top categories will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.

The features submitted for consideration are: Ana y Bruno

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

Early Man

Fireworks

Have a Nice Day

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

The Laws of the Universe -- Part I

Liz and the Blue Bird

Lu over the Wall

MFKZ

Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms

Mirai

The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl

On Happiness Road

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Ruben Brandt, Collector

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero

Sherlock Gnomes

Smallfoot

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Tall Tales

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Tito and the Birds

