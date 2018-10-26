Filmmaker Rian Johnson attends the premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jamie Lee Curtis is set to star in "Knives Out" from director Rian Johnson. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis has joined the cast of director Rian Johnson's upcoming murder mystery, Knives Out.

Curtis joins an all-star ensemble cast that includes Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, and Ana de Armas.

Knives Out will feature Craig as a detective trying to solve a modern-day crime. Other plot details are being kept under wraps.

Johnson, best known for helming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is also writing and producing the project alongside Ram Bergman. Production will begin in November.

Curtis is coming off her role in the recently released Halloween, a sequel to the first Halloween film from 1978. The slasher pic was the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $77.5 million at the box office.

Johnson is also attached to helm a new Star Wars trilogy that will feature new characters and take place outside the mainline films.