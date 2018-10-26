Trending Stories

'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' stars wish 'Chilling Adventures' cast well
Netflix: What's coming and going in November 2018
'Dr. Phil' host Phil McGraw signs deal with CBS through 2023
Molly Shannon joins Marlon Wayans in Netflix's 'Sextuplets' movie
'Modern Family' co-creator explains character's death

Photo Gallery

 
'Hocus Pocus' turns 25: The cast through the years

Latest News

Alphabet-typing record broken four times at Texas conference
'Today' moms visit 'Sesame Street' with their kids
Super Typhoon Yutu headed to Philippines; 1 dead on U.S. island
Excavator used to scoop bear out of power station canal
New process could reduce cost of manufacturing plastic
 
Back to Article
/