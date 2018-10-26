'Clueless' remake in development at Paramount

Alicia Silverstone arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 4. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Clueless" star Alicia Silverstone. A remake of the romantic comedy is in development. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Paramount is developing a remake to popular 1990s romantic comedy Clueless, which starred Alicia Silverstone in the lead role.

Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver is producing the remake with Glow writer Marquita Robinson handling the script.

The remake is in early development with plot details unknown.

Clueless, released in 1995, was a retelling of Jane Austen's Emma. Silverstone portrayed Cher, the popular girl at school who played matchmaker for her friends and teachers. Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, Breckin Meyer, Jeremy Sisto and Brittany Murphy also starred.

Oliver posted on Twitter Thursday about her excitement for the remake.

Crazy excited to be producing a *new* take on one of my favorite movies of all time, #Clueless, with the hilarious and super talented @MarqRobinson writing it!!! As. If. https://t.co/wNH2OIdopQ — Tracy Y. Oliver (@TracyYOliver) October 25, 2018

"Crazy excited to be producing a *new* take on one of my favorite movies of all time, #Clueless, with the hilarious and super talented @MarqRobinson writing it!!! As. If," she said in reference to a famous line from the film.

Silverstone paid homage to Clueless in June while appearing on Lip Sync Battle. The actress donned her character's signature yellow plaid shirt and mini-skirt while performing "Fancy" by Iggy Azalea.