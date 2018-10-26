Rami Malek arrives for the the SAG Awards last year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rami Malek stars as Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody," due out Nov. 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) pursues his dreams of becoming a rock star in the final trailer for the upcoming Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

The clip, released Thursday, features the music legend facing pushback about his music and creative decisions from record executives and his family.

Mercury, who also feuds with his fellow bandmates, pushes through the criticism and finds success with Queen as the group performs for thousands of screaming fans.

"We're four misfits who don't belong together," Mercury says to a record executive about what sets Queen apart from other bands. "We're playing for other misfits. And the outcasts right in the back of the room, we're pretty sure they don't belong either. We belong to them."

Bohemian Rhapsody, from director Bryan Singer, is set to hit theaters on Nov. 2. Anthony McCarten penned the script with Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor serving as music producers.

Gwilym Lee stars as May with Ben Hardy as Taylor, Joseph Mazzello as John Deacon, Allen Leech as Mercury's personal manager Paul Prenter and Lucy Boynton as Mercury's girlfriend Mary Austin.