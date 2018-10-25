Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A live-action film based on anime and manga property My Hero Academia is being produced by Legendary Entertainment.

Legendary made the announcement on Wednesday and said that the superhero series by Kohei Horikoshi, has 17 million copies of the manga in circulation.

Alex Garcia and Jay Ashenfelter are overseeing the project for Legendary, alongside Ryosuke Yoritomi who is overseeing for Shueisha, the company that publishes the manga.

My Hero Academia follows the story of Izuku Midoriya, a teenager who has no superpowers in a world where 80 percent of the population has obtained special abilities known as quirks. Midoriya, after acting brave during a moment of crisis, is gifted powers by the world's strongest superhero, All Might.

Midoriya is then able to enroll in a prestigious academy where he will learn how to become a hero.

The My Hero Academia anime is still ongoing, having released three seasons. An animated tie-in movie titled Two Heroes was released in September.