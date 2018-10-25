Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Mrs. Doubtfire stars reunited Wednesday ahead of the beloved film's 25th anniversary.

Pierce Brosnan, who played Stu Dunmire in the 1993 movie, shared a photo with Lisa Jakub, Matthew Lawrence and Mara Wilson, who portrayed Lydia, Chris and Natalie Hillard as kids.

"Guess who? Today, after 25 years, I gathered around a table in the company of three beautiful young people, to talk story about a film that has touched the hearts of so many," he wrote.

Mrs. Doubtfire starred late actor Robin Williams as Daniel Hillard, a recently divorced dad who dresses up as an elderly female nanny to see his children (Jakub, Lawrence, Wilson). Sally Field played Daniel's ex-wife, Miranda Hillard, who starts dating Stu.

"Sally is on tour with her new book. Robin is in heaven making the angels laugh and was spoken of with the fondest of love and sweet memories," Brosnan said. "Can ya guess the movie? The Today Show is airing our interview in early November. Join us for the 25th anniversary of the #MrsDoubtfire."

Brosnan also posted a video of himself, Jakub, Lawrence and Wilson on the Today set.

"#MrsDoubtfire 25th anniversary reunion will be on the #TodayShow in early November. Join us!" he wrote.

Mrs. Doubtfire opened in theaters in November 1993. Brosnan shared a throwback photo in August 2017 of himself and Williams on the movie's set and paid tribute to the actor in the caption.

"I remember this day like it was yesterday," he wrote. "Robin nailed it on the second take. I am so proud to have been part of that movie and to have known the great Robin Williams."