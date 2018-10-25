Martin Scorsese arrives on the red carpet before the screening of "Everybody Knows" on May 8. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Leonardo DiCaprio is teaming up once again with director Martin Scorsese on a film adaptation of book Killers of the Flower Moon for Imperative Entertainment.

DiCaprio and Scorsese have been loosely attached to the project, which is about Native American tribe the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma, since 2016. The film, a crime drama, will explore how the Osage Nation became the richest people per capita in the world due to oil being discovered under their land and the FBI's investigation into how they were murdered one by one.

Scorsese is producing, alongside Imperative Entertainment's Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Sikelia Productions' Emma Tillinger Koskoff and DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions. Eric Roth penned the script.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the New York Times best-selling book of the same name by author David Grann.

"When I read David Grann's book, I immediately started seeing it -- the people, the settings, the action -- and I knew that I had to make it into a movie," Scorsese said in a statement. "I'm so excited to be working with Eric Roth and reuniting with Leo DiCaprio to bring this truly unsettling American story to the screen."

DiCaprio and Scorsese have collaborated on five previous films including Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street.