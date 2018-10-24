Johnny Depp attends the Japan premiere of "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" on June 20, 2017. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

"Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp. Disney is reportedly looking into rebooting the pirate franchise. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Disney is looking into rebooting its Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise, according to a new report.

Disney is said to have met with Deadpool writing duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick about a potential reboot and its in early talks to pen a script, Deadline reported.

Variety also confirmed through a source that Reese and Wernick have met with Disney about the property.

The studio has not officially commented on their plans for Pirates of the Caribbean and no deal has been finalized. Series producer Jerry Bruckheimer is expected to continue handling the franchise.

Pirates of the Caribbean has earned over $4.5 billion worldwide over five films starting with 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

Johnny Depp has starred as Captain Jack Sparrow in each film including 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The latest entry, from directors Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg, featured Javier Bardem as undead antagonist Captain Salazar who seeked revenge against Sparrow. Kaya Scodelario, Brenton Thwaites, Geoffrey Rush and a returning Orlando Bloom also starred.

Reese and Wrnick penned the screenplays for both Deadpool films along with G.I. Joe: Retaliation and Zombieland.