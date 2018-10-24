'Joker': Douglas Hodge, Dante Pereira-Olson join origin film

Douglas Hodge is set to star in "Joker," alongside Dante Pereira-Olson. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Douglas Hodge and Dante Pereira-Olson have joined the cast of Warner Bros. and DC Comics' upcoming Joker origin film, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role.

Douglas Hodge is set to portray Batman character Alfred Pennyworth and Pereira-Olson will play a young Bruce Wayne, Comicbook.com reported.

Bruce Wayne grows up to become Batman, with Alfred Pennyworth serving as his loyal butler and guardian following the death of his parents.

Hodge was last seen in Red Sparrow. Pereira-Olson played a young version of Phoenix's character in 2017 drama You Were Never Really Here.

Joker, from director Todd Phillips, who co-wrote the project with Scott Silver, is described as being a gritty character study on the Batman villain with a dark tone. Robert De Niro, Marc Maron, Zazie Beetz and Brett Cullen also star.

Joker is set to arrive in theaters on Oct. 4, 2019.