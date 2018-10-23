'Wonder Woman 1984' pushed back to June 2020

"Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins (L) and Gal Gadot attend the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot. Sequel "Wonder Woman 1984" has moved to a new release date in June 2020. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman, has been delayed seven months and will now hit theaters on June 5, 2020.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot made the announcement on Twitter Monday alongside a logo of the film with its new release date.

"Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!!" Gadot said.

The sequel, from returning director Patty Jenkins, was originally set for release on Nov. 1, 2019. Wonder Woman 1984 has taken the release date Warner Bros. had set for an upcoming adaptation of The Six Billion Dollar Man starring Mark Wahlberg. The project has now been removed from Warner. Bros.' release schedule.

"We had tremendous success releasing the first Wonder Woman film during the summer, so when we saw an opportunity to take advantage of the changing competitive landscape, we did," Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein said in a statement. "This move lands the film exactly where it belongs."

Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!!



✨🙅‍♀️✨ pic.twitter.com/Wj8ORUQLdg — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 22, 2018

Sony's Charlie's Angels reboot, from director Elizabeth Banks, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, has taken Wonder Woman 1984's original release date of Nov. 1, 2019.

Wonder Woman 1984 will feature Gadot taking on the villainous Cheetah, portrayed by Kristen Wiig. Chris Pine is set to return as Steve Trevor. Pedro Pascal will also star in a key role.