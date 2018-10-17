Nicole Kidman arrives for the premiere of "Destroyer" during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman is a Los Angeles Police detective who can't escape her past in the new trailer for upcoming crime thriller Destroyer.

The clip, released Wednesday, features a completely transformed Kidman portraying officer Erin Bell who previously went undercover to take down a gang.

Bell must revisit her violent past once the leader of the gang re-emerges years later as she investigates a mysterious murder.

The trailer moves back and forth through time with Bell helping the gang to rob a bank in the past while opening up about her anger in the present to her daughter, played by Jade Pettyjohn.

"I'm mad, I'm still mad, it's burned a circuit in my brain," Bell says.

Destroyer, from director Karyn Kusama, will be released in New York and Los Angeles on Dec. 25 before expanding in January. Toby Kebbell, Tatiana Maslany, Scoot McNairy, Bradley Whitford, Sebastian Stan also star.

"I grew up on these kinds of films," Kidman previously said about Destroyer. "I watched [Al] Pacino play these roles, I watched all of the men in the '70s get the chance to do it, but I don't have a female [equivalent]. That's exciting as an actress to get the chance to do that."

"This character is also so far removed from me, so that's part of the appeal as an actor: going to places I haven't been given the chance to go," she continued. "I'm all about finding characters and stories that [make me] go, 'This is new, but it's still emotionally relevant.'"