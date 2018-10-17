Netflix says over 80 million watched rom-coms last summer

"Sierra Burgess Is a Loser" star Shannon Purser arrives for the the 23rd annual SAG Awards on January 29, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced that more than 80 million subscribers worldwide viewed one of the service's romantic comedies released last summer including To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.

The two films, with Set It Up, The Kissing Booth and Like Father, were part of Netflix's "Summer of Love" endeavor, which saw the company release multiple romantic comedies throughout the season.

A new set of "Summer of Love" films are already in production for next year, Variety reported.

Netflix said To All the Boys I've Loved Before had strong repeat viewings and singled out its popularity by providing Instagram data on stars from the film, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. Condor's followers on Instagram grew from 0.1 million to 5.5 million after the film was released while Centineo's followers grew from 0.8 million to 13.4 million.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before is based on the young adult novel of the same name by Jenny Han. The film follows shy teenager Lara Jean Song Covey (Condor) as five of her crushes mysteriously receive love letters she wrote in secret.

Han touted the film's success on Twitter by quoting a statement from the Variety article. "Netflix singled out To All the Boys I've Loved Before as one of its most viewed original films ever with strong repeat viewing," she said.