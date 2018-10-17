Evan Rachel Wood attends the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Practical Magic star Evan Rachel Wood would be "down" for a sequel.

The 31-year-old actress voiced interest in a second movie after Jarett Wieselman, Netflix's social media manager, suggested the idea Tuesday on the film's 20th anniversary.

"'Practical Magic' came out 20 years ago today so obviously it's the perfect time for a sequel that focuses on Sally's daughter, once again played by Evan Rachel Wood," Wieselman tweeted.

"Down for this so much," Wood replied.

Wood played Kylie Owens, the elder daughter of Sally Owens (Sandra Bullock), in Practical Magic, which opened in 1998. The film is based on the novel of the same name, and co-starred Nicole Kidman, Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing.

Bullock and Kidman, who played Sally's sister, Gillian Owens, reunited on the Oscars red carpet this year. The pair recalled the moment in an interview with People published Tuesday.

"We were talking about when we shot [Practical Magic] together," Bullock said.

"I love that movie," Kidman added. "I showed that movie to my kids. It's little above their [level of understanding] ... But we're really good sisters."

Wood portrays Dolores Abernathy on the HBO series Westworld, which was renewed in May for a third season. She will also star in the upcoming movie Viena and the Fantomes.