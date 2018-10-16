Ezra Miller attends the premiere of "Justice League" on November 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"The Flash" star Ezra Miller. The actor's standalone "Flash" film has had its production delayed. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Production on Warner Bros.' and DC Comics' planned standalone Flash film starring Ezra Miller has been pushed back until late 2019.

The production delay will give the studio more time to work on the script, Variety reported citing sources. The project, which never received an official release date, was expected to begin shooting in March.

The Wrap also confirmed through sources that the studio needs more time to tweak the script. The production delay hints at The Flash potentially releasing in 2021.

Miller's schedule may have also played a part in the delay as the actor is set to begin work on the third Fantastic Beasts movie in July.

The Flash will be directed by filmmaking duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. The pair are best known for helping to write Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: Homecoming, for penning Horrible Bosses, for writing and directing the Vacation reboot from 2015 and for directing Game Night.

Daley and Goldstein are the third helmers attached to the Flash project following the exit of Seth Grahame-Smith in April 2016 and then Rick Famuyiwa in November 2016. Both directors left the film over creative differences.

Miller's Flash first appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad in cameo roles. The Scarlet Speedster was then a featured character in Justice League.