Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Tessa Thompson is giving fans a glimpse of the Men in Black reboot.
The 35-year-old actress shared a picture with co-star Chris Hemsworth on Friday while filming the new movie in the desert.
The photo shows Thompson and Hemsworth shooting a scene in the sand dunes. The pair wear matching black suits and carry black umbrellas.
"Buds in Black. @chrishemsworth," Thompson captioned the post.
The reboot, titled MIB, stars Thompson and Hemsworth as Agent M and Agent H. The original Men in Black movies -- Men in Black (1997), Men in Black II (2002) and Men in Black 3 (2012) -- starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.
Thompson and Hemsworth posted selfies from the MIB set in September. The pair previously co-starred in the Marvel movie Thor: Ragnarok.
"She's incredible," Hemsworth told Variety in April of reuniting with Thompson. "She's wildly talented, great sense of humor, great heart, a lot of fun. We had the best time on Thor, so the opportunity to work together again was a no-brainer."
MIB will feature original Men in Black star Emma Thompson. The movie also co-stars Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani and Rebecca Ferguson, and opens in theaters in June 2019.