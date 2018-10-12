Chris Hemsworth attends the Indianapolis 500 on May 27. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

Tessa Thompson attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Annihilation" on February 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chris Hemsworth attends the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party on January 7. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Tessa Thompson attends the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Tessa Thompson is giving fans a glimpse of the Men in Black reboot.

The 35-year-old actress shared a picture with co-star Chris Hemsworth on Friday while filming the new movie in the desert.

The photo shows Thompson and Hemsworth shooting a scene in the sand dunes. The pair wear matching black suits and carry black umbrellas.

"Buds in Black. @chrishemsworth," Thompson captioned the post.

The reboot, titled MIB, stars Thompson and Hemsworth as Agent M and Agent H. The original Men in Black movies -- Men in Black (1997), Men in Black II (2002) and Men in Black 3 (2012) -- starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.

Thompson and Hemsworth posted selfies from the MIB set in September. The pair previously co-starred in the Marvel movie Thor: Ragnarok.

"She's incredible," Hemsworth told Variety in April of reuniting with Thompson. "She's wildly talented, great sense of humor, great heart, a lot of fun. We had the best time on Thor, so the opportunity to work together again was a no-brainer."

MIB will feature original Men in Black star Emma Thompson. The movie also co-stars Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani and Rebecca Ferguson, and opens in theaters in June 2019.