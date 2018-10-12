Idris Elba attends the premiere of "Molly's Game" on December 6. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Dwayne Johnson (R) with his mother Ata Johnson. The actor displayed on Instagram the first look at Idris Elba in his upcoming "Fast and Furious" spinoff. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson has posted on Instagram the first photo of Idris Elba in Universal's upcoming Fast and Furious spinoff titled Hobbs and Shaw.

The photo, released by Johnson on Thursday, features Elba in tactical gear, holding up a firearm as he leads a group of armed men through a building. A woman can be seen on the floor in the background.

Elba is set to be featured in Hobbs and Shaw as the main villain. The film, from director David Leitch, stars Johnson and Jason Statham reprising their Fast and Furious franchise roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw.

"I learned a long time ago (when I was a very sinful eyebrow raising villainous man in the crazy world of pro wrestling;) that heroes are only as great as their greatest villains," Johnson said alongside the photo.

"A pleasure to introduce the man himself @idriselba we brought in to our Fast & Furious franchise to wreak havoc, hell and mayhem on our heroes Hobbs and Shaw," he continued before noting that Elba's character is named Brixton.

Hobbs and Shaw is set to arrive in theaters on July 26, 2019. Johnson recently posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of the film featuring himself starring down Statham.