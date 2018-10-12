Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Studios released a teaser trailer for its upcoming, live-action remake of the animated movie musical, Aladdin.
The 90-second clip has gotten more than 2 million views since it was posted Friday.
An instrumental version of "Arabian Nights" plays as the camera pans over a desert, through the ancient, fictional city of Agrabah and back to an isolated cave with a lion's face that says: "Only one may enter here. ... The diamond in the rough."
The titular hero -- played by Mena Massoud -- is first shown in silhouette at the opening of the cave, which is revealed to contain mountains of treasure. A slower rendition of "Ain't Never Had a Friend Like Me" plays in the background.
The clip ends with Aladdin picking up a lamp.
Set for theatrical release on May 24, the movie is directed by Guy Ritchie.
"Aladdin is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future," a synopsis said.
Naomi Scott plays Jasmine and Will Smith plays the Genie.