Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Studios released a teaser trailer for its upcoming, live-action remake of the animated movie musical, Aladdin.

The 90-second clip has gotten more than 2 million views since it was posted Friday.

An instrumental version of "Arabian Nights" plays as the camera pans over a desert, through the ancient, fictional city of Agrabah and back to an isolated cave with a lion's face that says: "Only one may enter here. ... The diamond in the rough."

The titular hero -- played by Mena Massoud -- is first shown in silhouette at the opening of the cave, which is revealed to contain mountains of treasure. A slower rendition of "Ain't Never Had a Friend Like Me" plays in the background.

The clip ends with Aladdin picking up a lamp.

Set for theatrical release on May 24, the movie is directed by Guy Ritchie.

"Aladdin is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future," a synopsis said.

Naomi Scott plays Jasmine and Will Smith plays the Genie.