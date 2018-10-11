Issa Rae to star in comedy 'American Princess'

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Insecure star and co-creator Issa Rae has been tapped to star in Fox's upcoming romantic comedy, American Princess.
The film, from director Stella Meghie (Everything, Everything), will follow Rae as an American who moves to London and falls in love while experiencing a life of wealth and high society.
The script was penned by Insecure writer and co-executive producer Amy Aniobi. Filmmaker Paul Feig, known for helming Bridesmaids and the recently released A Simple Favor, is producing American Princess alongside Jessie Henderson and Brendan O'Brien.
No release date has been set.
Rae can currently be seen in drama The Hate U Give and is also set to star in comedy Little alongside Black-ish star Marsai Martin.
Rae earned an Emmy nomination for her role on Insecure which was renewed by HBO for a fourth season in September.