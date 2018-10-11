Anthony Ramos has joined the cast of upcoming musical film, "In the Heights." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Hamilton alum Anthony Ramos is being eyed to join the cast of upcoming musical film, In the Heights.

Ramos is in talks to star in the film which won the Tony Award for best musical in 2008. In the Heights hails from Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda who wrote the music and lyrics for the stage play in addition to starring.

Miranda is producing the film version of In the Heights alongside Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders. Crazy Rich Asians helmer Jon M. Chu is set to direct.

In the Heights takes place in New York's Washington Heights and follows a bodega owner, a college student, a taxi driver, a beauty salon worker and an old woman as they deal with the gentrification of their neighborhood. The bodega owner also struggles with retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother's fortune.

Ramos, who portrayed both John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Hamilton, can now be seen in A Star is Born and is set to star in Godzilla: King of Monsters.