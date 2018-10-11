Trending Stories

LA coroner rules Verne Troyer's death suicide
Taylor Swift breaks record for most AMA wins by female artist
William Zabka: Johnny's 'trying to make it work' in 'Cobra Kai'
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Guillermo del Toro, Bella Hadid
IU returns with 'BBIBBI' music video

Photo Gallery

 
2,000-year-old stone inscription on display in Jerusalem

Latest News

Maryland Lottery player collects fifth major RaceTrax jackpot
Cyclone Titli lashes India's eastern coast, kills 8
Maggie Gyllenhaal: Heath Ledger's acting was 'on a whole other level'
Report: K-pop dance moves popular among young North Koreans
Weezer releases 'Can't Knock the Hustle' music video, announces album
 
Back to Article
/