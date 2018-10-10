Jude Law arrives for the premiere of "Vox Lux" on September 7. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Eddie Redmayne appears in the new poster for "Fantastic Beasts 2" alongside Jude Law. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Eddie Redmayn's Newt Scamander and Jude Law's Albus Dumbledore stand against Johnny Depp's villainous Grindelwald in the latest poster for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The poster, released on Twitter Tuesday, also feature Newt's friends Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) and Queenie Goldstein along with Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller), Leta Lestrange (Zoe Kravitz), Newt's brother Theseus (Callum Turner) and Nagini (Claudia Kim), among others.

Newt and Dumbledore and seen with their wands drawn as they confront Grindelwald in front of the Eiffel Tower. Grindelwald also has his wand out with his back turned.

"Who will change the future?" the caption reads.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, from director David Yates with a script by Wizarding World creator J.K. Rowling, is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 16.

The new poster follows the recent release of the film's second trailer which featured Grindelwald setting his dark plan into motion as he threatens to destroy the peace between the wizarding and non-wizarding worlds.