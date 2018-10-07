'On the Basis of Sex' actress Cailee Spaeny eager to meet Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the memorial service for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC on March 1, 2016. Pool photo by Susan Walsh/UPI | License Photo

Cailee Spaeny is to play Ruth Bader Ginsburg's daughter Jane in the film "On the Basis of Sex," due in theaters Dec. 25. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Bad Times at the El Royale and Vice star Cailee Spaeny says she is eager to meet Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The 21-year-old actress plays Ginsburg's daughter Jane in the fact-based drama On the Basis of Sex, which is due in theaters Dec. 25. Felicity Jones plays the elder Ginsburg. Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, Jon Hamm, Kathy Bates and Sam Waterston co-star.

"That was fun to dive into the political world and learn about Ruth," Spaeny told UPI Friday at New York Comic Con. "I'm hoping to meet her. She was very heavily involved in the process of making the film and her nephew was on set."

The Pacific Rim Uprising alum said that, at this point in her career, she is testing out different genres to see where her strengths lie.

"Getting a script and being like, 'Oh, yeah, I can do this in my sleep.' Who wants to do that?" she said. "So, finding something that is a real challenge and is going to take all of you, I think, is more rewarding by the end of it."

Set for release Friday, El Royale is a crime thriller set in a hotel in 1969 with an ensemble that includes Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman, Nick Offerman and Chris Hemsworth.

Vice is a biopic about former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, played here by Christian Bale. Spaeney plays the younger version of Cheney's wife Lynne. The older version is played by Amy Adams. The film is scheduled to open on Christmas Day.