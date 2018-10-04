Rosie Perez joins DC's 'Birds of Prey' as Renee Montoya

Rosie Perez arrives for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on December 5, 2015. Pool photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Rosie Perez has been cast in DC's "Birds of Prey." File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Rosie Perez has signed on to star in DC's upcoming female superhero team up film Birds of Prey featuring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

Perez is set to portray Gotham City Police Department detective Renee Montoya, The Wrap reported.

Renee Montoya, in the pages of DC Comics, is a lesbian who, after working for the GCPD, takes on the mantle of crimefighting detective The Question. The character has also appeared in Batman: The Animated Series.

Perez joins an ensemble cast which also includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary. Huntress and Black Canary will be teaming up with Harley Quinn in the film to take down crime lord Black Mask in Gotham City.

Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) is directing Birds of Prey based off a script by Christina Hodson. Yan will be the first Asian woman to ever direct a superhero film.

Birds of Prey is set for release on Feb. 7, 2020.

Perez shared her enthusiasm for Birds of Prey on Twitter Wednesday in response to another tweet about her casting.

"Thank you so much! Very excited. Love @MargotRobbie's work & #CathyYan is amazing... And just overwhelmed by & appreciate all the wonderful comments & well wishes:) #birdsofprey @dc," she said.