Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham stare each other down in a new behind-the-scenes photo taken from the set of upcoming Fast and Furious spinoff film Hobbs and Shaw.

Johnson posted the black and white image on Instagram Wednesday featuring the two action stars mean-mugging each other.

Hobbs and Shaw, set to hit theaters on July 26, 2019, features Johnson and Statham reprising their Fast and Furious franchise roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw. The pair famously almost came to blows during a prison riot in 2017's Fate of the Furious.

"We either gonna get along or we gonna get it on. [Expletive] getting along," Johnson captioned the image.

"Great first week of shooting our Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw with my ace @jasonstatham. We're havin' a blast disrupting the norm to deliver something fresh, cool, fun and bad ass for the fans. #TheOutlawLawman #TheInternationalSpy," he continued.

In September, Johnson posted a photo of Statham and director David Leitch talking to each other in front of an exotic car.

Johnson said in April that he wasn't sure if he would be starring in the next mainline entry in the series, Fast and Furious 9, following feuds with co-stars Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson. "Right now I'm concentrating on making the spinoff as good as it can be," Johnson said at the time.