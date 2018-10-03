Mark Wahlberg attends the premiere of "Mile 22" on August 9. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Winston Duke is set to star alongside Mark Wahlberg in Netflix's "Wonderland."

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Black Panther star Winston Duke has signed on to star alongside Mark Wahlberg in upcoming Netflix film Wonderland.

The film is based on the novel Robert B. Parker's Wonderland by Ace Atkins. The book is part of the Spenser Series, named after a fictional character across 48 best-selling detective novels first written by Parker and then later Atkins.

Wonderland will follow Spenser who after getting out of prison, is sucked back into Boston's criminal element where he learns the truth about a sensational murder and the conspiracy behind it.

Peter Berg is directing based on screenplay by Sean O'Keefe. Wahlberg is producing alongside Berg and Stephen Levinson. Toby Ascher and John Logan Pierson are executive producing.

Wahlberg and Berg have previously teamed up together on films Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon and Patriots Day.

Duke is best known for portraying M'Baku in Marvel's Black Panther. He reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War.