Sylvester Stallone attends the premiere of "The Promise" on April 12, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sylvester Stallone has posted on social media new photos of himself as Rambo. File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone has posted on Instagram the first photos of himself as John Rambo in Rambo 5, featuring the actor sporting a new western look for the character.

"Tonight we start filming...!" Stallone said on Tuesday alongside a photo of John Rambo wearing a cowboy hat, tanned gloves and chaps.

John Rambo has traditionally worn military-style clothing, tank tops and a headband throughout the action series.

Stallone also posted on Instagram a photo of John Rambo riding a horse.

"Comes a Horseman Wild and Free. @rambomovie #rambo5," he captioned the image.

Rambo 5 is set for release in fall 2019. Adrian Grunberg is directing from a script by Matthew Cirulnick. Stallone will next be seen reprising his role as Rocky Balboa in Creed II, which is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 21.