Janelle Monae is set to star in upcoming biopic "Harriet." File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Janelle Monae is set to star in upcoming biopic "Harriet." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Janelle Monae has been cast in Focus Features' upcoming biopic based on abolitionist Harriet Tubman, titled Harriet.

Monae's role in the film is unknown. The singer/actress joins a cast which includes Cynthia Erivo as Tubman along with Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Zackary Momoh, Deborah Ayorinde and Vondie Curtis-Hall.

Tubman escaped from slavery in 1849 and helped slaves to escape using the Underground Railroad. She also campaigned for women's suffrage and worked as a spy for the Union Army during the Civil War.

Kasi Lemmons is directing Harriet based on a screenplay she co-wrote with Gregory Allen Howard.

Monae tweeted about joining the biopic Tuesday in a message directed towards Erivo who previously expressed excitement over Monae's involvement. "And I love you @CynthiaEriVo . It's an honor to help tell this story w/ you & all involved . #Harriet," Monae said.

And I love you @CynthiaEriVo . It’s an honor to help tell this story w/ you & all involved . #Harriet 👊🏽🙏🏽🙌🏾 https://t.co/MQnnRJ6a2I — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) October 3, 2018

Monae has also joined the cast of animated feature UglyDolls, based on the toy brand of the same name. The music star will be performing original songs for the project, Variety reported.