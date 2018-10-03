Sam Rockwell (R) and Leslie Bibb arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 4. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Christian Bale (L) with his wife Sibi Blazic. Bale stars as former Vice President Dick Cheney in the first trailer for "Vice" alongside Sam Rockwell. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Christian Bale portrays former Vice President Dick Cheney alongside Sam Rockwell as former President George W. Bush in the first trailer for Vice.

The clip, released Wednesday, goes behind the scenes of the Bush presidency.

Rockwell's Bush is seen discussing with Bale's Cheney how he wants the former Secretary of Defense to become his vice president. Cheney then makes an agreement with Bush to allow him to handle bureaucracy, the military, energy and foreign policy despite having what he referred to as a symbolic job.

Steve Carrell as Donald Rumsfeld and Amy Adams as Cheney's wife, Lynne Cheney, also make appearances. "Are you even more ruthless than you used to be?" Carrell's Rumsfeld asks.

Vice, from director Adam McKay, is set to arrive in theaters on Christmas day.

Bale transformed himself for the role of Cheney, appearing to have gained a significant amount of weight to portray the politician.