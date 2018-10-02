Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Miles Morales discovers there are even more Spider-Men out there in the latest trailer for upcoming animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The clip, released Tuesday, explores how a strange device begins to merge universes and brings Miles (Shameik Moore) into contact with Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) and others who also have the powers of Spider-Man including Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage).

As Peter takes Miles under his wing, the duo team up with the other Spider-Men to stop the villainous Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) and the device which threatens to destroy each universe.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are producing the film with a screenplay by Lord. The film, which features highly-stylized art that mimics the look of a comic book, is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 14.

Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez and Lily Tomlin round out the rest of the voice cast.