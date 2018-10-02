Robert Downey Jr. attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" on June 28, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Robert Downey Jr.'s "Doctor Dolittle" film has been pushed back to January 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Robert Downey Jr.'s The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle has been delayed until Jan. 17, 2020.

The film, which stars Downey in the title role as a doctor who can talk with animals, was originally set to arrive in theaters on April 12, 2019.

The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle is based on the 1920s children's books by Hugh Lofting. The books have been adapted into a number of films including a 1967 version starring Rex Harrison and a 1998 film starring Eddie Murphy that spawned four sequels with some entries going direct-to-video.

The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle is being written and directed by Stephen Gaghan. Tom Holland, Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, John Cena, Rami Malek, Craig Robinson, Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour and Carmen Ejogo are providing voice-work for the project with Antonio Banderas, Jim Broadbent and Michael Sheen appearing in live-action roles, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

Universal will be releasing Little featuring Black-ish star Marsai Martin on Doctor Dolittle's original release date of April 12.