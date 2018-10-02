Steven Spielberg arrives on the red carpet at the 55th New York Film Festival screening of "Spielberg" on October 5, 2017. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Ansel Elgort (R) and Violetta Komyshan. Elgort is set to star in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Ansel Elgort has been cast in the lead role in director Steven Spielberg's upcoming adaptation of West Side Story.

Elgort, best known for his role in 2017's Baby Driver, will portray Tony, a member of the Jets who falls in love with Maria, the sister of the leader of the Sharks.

The role of Tony was originated by Larry Kert on Broadway and was portrayed by Richard Beymer in the 1961 film version of West Side Story.

West Side Story, a musical inspired by Romeo and Juliet, follows the story of rival street gangs of different racial backgrounds -- whites and Puerto Ricans -- and the love story that happens in the middle of their feud.

Spielberg is also producing the film alongside Kevin McCollum and Kristie Macosko Krieger. Production is set to begin in Summer 2019.