Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly reunite in 'Holmes and Watson' trailer

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Talladega Nights and Step Brothers stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly share the screen once again in the trailer for their latest comedy, Holmes and Watson.

The pair play 19th century London sleuths Sherlock Holmes and John Watson in the film, which is slated for theatrical release on Dec. 25.

Written and Directed by Etan Cohen, the movie co-stars Rebecca Hall, Rob Brydon, Kelly Macdonald and Ralph Fiennes.

Sony Pictures' 2 1/2-minute preview features Americans Ferrell and Reilly adopting British accents to play bumbling versions of the iconic detectives as they attempt to solve a mystery and save the life of Queen Victoria.

Holmes and Watson have recently been played by Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in the BBC series Sherlock and Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu in CBS' Elementary. Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law also portrayed the characters in two blockbuster movies.