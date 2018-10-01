Taron Egerton attends the premiere of "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" last year. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Taron Egerton stars as Elton John in the first teaser trailer for upcoming film "Rocketman." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Taron Egerton takes the as Elton John in the first teaser trailer for upcoming biopic Rocketman.

The clip, released Monday, chronicles John's legendary music career from his early beginnings to global stardom.

Egerton is seen performing the film's title track "Rocketman" on a piano as he begins to float in the air along with fans. The moment highlights how the biopic will combine fantasy elements with John's real-life story.

The teaser also features looks at John's lavish lifestyle and the ups and downs of his career, including a trip to the hospital.

"There are moments in a rock star's life that define who he is," Egerton says. "Where there was darkness, there is no you. And it's going to be a wild ride."

Rocketman, from director Dexter Fletcher, is set to arrive in theaters on May 31. Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard also star.