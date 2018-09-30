'Night School' tops the North American box office with $28M

Kevin Hart arrives at the premiere of "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie" in Los Angeles on May 21, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Tiffany Haddish's "Night School" is the No. 1 movie in North America. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Tiffany Haddish-Kevin Hart comedy Night School is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $28 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Smallfoot with $23 million, followed by The House with a Clock in its Walls at No. 3 with $12.5 million, A Simple Favor at No. 4 with $6.6 million and The Nun at No. 5 with $5.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Hell Fest at No. 6 with $5 million, Crazy Rich Asians at No. 7 with $4.2 million, The Predator at No. 8 with $3.7 million, White Boy Rick at No. 9 at $2.4 million and Peppermint at No. 10 with $1.8 million.