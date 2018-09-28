Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy sign on to 'Free Guy'

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Actor Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy have signed on for the 20th Century Fox sci-fi comedy Free Guy.
Reynolds is signed on to star as a bank teller who discovers he is a background character in a video game, while Levy, known for the Night of the Museum series, will direct.
The screenplay from Matt Lieberman was purchased by 20th Century Fox as a spec script in 2016.
Reynolds and Levy are also slated to produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Adam Kolbrenner.
George Dewey is executive producing, while Mike Ireland is overseeing the project for Fox.