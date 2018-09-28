Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy sign on to 'Free Guy'

Director Shawn Levy has signed on to direct "Free Guy," a sci-fi comedy starring Ryan Reynolds. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Ryan Reynolds, seen here with wife Blake Lively, has signed on to star in sci-fi comedy "Free Guy." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Director Shawn Levy has signed on to direct "Free Guy," a sci-fi comedy starring Ryan Reynolds. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor Ryan Reynolds is signed on to star in 20th Century Fox sci-fi comedy "Free Guy," directed by Shawn Levy. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Actor Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy have signed on for the 20th Century Fox sci-fi comedy Free Guy.

Reynolds is signed on to star as a bank teller who discovers he is a background character in a video game, while Levy, known for the Night of the Museum series, will direct.

The screenplay from Matt Lieberman was purchased by 20th Century Fox as a spec script in 2016.

Reynolds and Levy are also slated to produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Adam Kolbrenner.

George Dewey is executive producing, while Mike Ireland is overseeing the project for Fox.