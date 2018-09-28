Prince Harry (L) and Elton John attend the International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam on July 24. File Photo by Robin Utrecht/EPA-EFE

Taron Egerton arrives for the CinemaCon Final Night Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas on April 26. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Taron Egerton will soon be seen as Elton John in "Rocketman." Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures has released the first photo of actor Taron Egerton as music superstar Elton John in the biopic Rocketman.

"An epic musical fantasy. An uncensored human story. Take a first look at @TaronEgerton as Sir @eltonofficial in #Rocketman, coming soon," Paramount tweeted, along with the image.

The shot shows Egerton wearing over-sized, sparkly glasses, a gold, lame jacket and sneakers with wings on the side of them. He is lounging -- with bare legs -- on a striped couch on an airplane.

The first trailer for the movie is to debut Monday. Co-starring Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard, Rocketman is scheduled to open May 31.

John, 71, is currently on his farewell concert tour. Egerton, 28, is known for his roles in Eddie the Eagle and the Kingsman movies.