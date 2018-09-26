Sophie Turner attends the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards on June 7, 2016. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Sophie Turner posed on social media a small teaser for "X-Men" film "Dark Phoenix." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Sophie Turner posted a small teaser for Fox's upcoming X-Men sequel, Dark Phoenix, Wednesday on Twitter.

Turner released an animated poster for the film featuring a silhouette of herself as X-Men member Jean Grey with an outer space background.

The actress also announced that the project's first trailer will be released during Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The animated poster features narration from returning X-Men stars including Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique) and James McAvoy (Professor X).

"What did you do?" Lawrence is heard saying. "I protected her," McAvoy responds.

Dark Phoenix, written and directed by X-Men franchise producer Simon Kinberg, is set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 14. Michael Fassbender (Magneto), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Evan Peters (Quicksilver), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler), are also set to return.

Dark Phoenix is based on the classic X-Men comic book series The Dark Phoenix Saga that involved Jean Grey inheriting the power of the Phoenix Force, making her more powerful and dangerous than ever before.