Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Kate McKinnon has been cast in the upcoming film about Fox News and its former chairman and CEO, Roger Ailes.

McKinnon will be see in the untitled film as a producer at Fox News, a role that is not based on a real person, Deadline reported.

McKinnon, best known for her time on Saturday Night Live, will be joined by an all-star cast that includes Charlize Theron as former anchor Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as former anchor Gretchen Carlson, John Lithgow as Ailes and Margot Robbie as a fictional associate producer.

Allison Janney is also attached to star, noted The Wrap.

The project will center on the women who accused Ailes of sexual misconduct. Ailes left Fox News in July 2016 following allegations from Carlson and Kelly. He then died in May 2017 at the age of 77. Carlson won a sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News and Ailes in September 2016 that resulted in a $20 million settlement from the network.

Jay Roach (Trumbo) is directing based on a script by Charles Randolph (The Big Short). Theron is producing along with Roach, Randolph, Margaret Riley, Beth Kono and AJ Dix. No release date has been announced.