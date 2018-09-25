Johnny Depp attends the world premiere of "Murder On The Orient Express" on November 2. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

The cast of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" including (L-R) Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne and Dan Fogler. A trailer for the film has been released also featuring Johnny Depp. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The villainous Grindelwald sets his plans into motion to rid the Wizarding World of all non-magical beings in the latest trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The clip, released Tuesday, features Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) escaping capture from the Magical Congress of the United States of America and starting to gather his many followers.

As Grindelwald's presence looms, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) recruits Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to apprehend the dark wizard who threatens to destroy the peace between the Wizarding and non-Wizarding worlds.

"The moment has come to take our rightful place in the world where we wizards were free," Grindelwald says. "Join me, or die."

Other moments from the trailer includes Newt reuniting with friends Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston) and Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), Newt having a confrontation with his brother Theseus (Callum Turner) and the appearance of Nagini (Claudia Kim), Voldemort's snake in the Harry Potter films.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, from director David Yates with a script by Wizarding World creator J.K. Rowling, is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 16. Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz,William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Carmen Ejogo and Poppy Corby-Tuech also star.

On Monday, Warner Bros. released a set of character posters for the film that featured the main cast including Newt, Tina, Dumbledore and Grindelwald.