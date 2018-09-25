Claudia Kim (R) and Robert Downey, Jr., attend a press conference for "Avengers: Age of Ultron" in Seoul, South Korea, on April 17, 2015. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Claudia Kim attends the Seoul premiere of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" on April 17, 2015. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Claudia Kim will play Voldemort's beloved snake in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will feature South Korean actress Claudia Kim as Nagini.

Kim, 33, discussed the role in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Tuesday after a final trailer for the film showed her as Nagini for the first time.

"It will be so interesting to see another side of Nagini," the actress said. "You've only seen her as a Horcrux. In this, she's a wonderful and vulnerable woman who wants to live. She wants to stay a human being and I think that's a wonderful contrast for the character."

Nagini previously appeared in the Harry Potter films as Voldemort's beloved snake and one of his seven Horcruxes. The Crimes of Grindelwald will explore Nagini's backstory as a circus performer with a mysterious blood curse who ultimately became a snake for good.

"She does feel sometimes it's not controllable," Kim said. "She is bound to [permanently] transform at some point to a beast so she feels this pressure that the clock is ticking."

"She has powers that are yet to be explored," she added. "I can't confirm she has powers like wizards have. And she doesn't have a wand."

The Marco Polo and Avengers: Age of Ultron actress celebrated the new role in tweets Tuesday.

"Another truth revealed.." she wrote before adding, "Finally, I can say it! I am #NAGINI."

In addition, Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts author J.K. Rowling responded to a fan who asked how long she had been holding onto the secret that Nagini was once a woman.

"Only for around twenty years," the author wrote.

Only for around twenty years. https://t.co/gZadgWVREN — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 25, 2018

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald co-stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Jude Law and Johnny Depp, and opens in theaters Nov. 16.