Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie. DC's "Birds of Prey" film that features Harley Quinn has received a February 2020 release date. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- DC has announced that its upcoming team up film, tentatively titled Birds of Prey, iis set for release on Feb. 7, 2020.

The film, based on the Birds of Prey comic book series, will feature Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn putting together a team of other female, DC Comics characters including Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya, in order to take down a crime lord, Variety reported.

A number of actresses have reportedly tested with Robbie for roles in the film including Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jurnee Smolett-Bell, Margaret Qualley and Cristin Milioti, among others.

Birds of Prey is set to be directed by Cathy Yan based off a script by Christina Hodson, who was also tapped by DC to pen the script for Batgirl following the exit of filmmaker Joss Whedon. Production is expected to begin early in 2019, noted Entertainment Weekly.

Yan is a former Wall Street Journal reporter who made her feature film debut at the Sundance Film Festival with Dead Pigs. She will be the first Asian woman to ever direct a superhero film.

Robbie first portrayed Quinn, a Batman villain who is the girlfriend of the Joker, in 2016's Suicide Squad. The actress is producing Birds of Prey alongside Sue Kroll and Bryan Unkeless. Robbie and Unkeless previously produced together I, Tonya.