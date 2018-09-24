Matthew Vaughn (R) and model Claudia Schiffer attend the premiere of "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" on September 18, 2017. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

"Kingsman" series star Taron Egerton. A third film the series has been announced from writer and director Matthew Vaughn. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Fox has announced a third entry in their spy-action series Kingsman that will arrive in theaters on Nov. 9, 2019.

The tentatively titled Kingsman 3 will once again be written and directed by filmmaker Matthew Vaughn who will be joined by co-writer Jane Goldman, Deadline reported.

Vaughn and Godman previously worked on 2014's Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017's Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The series is based on the Kingsman comic book about a secret spy organization based in England by writer Mark Millar and artist Dave Gibbons.

The film series follows the story of young troublemaker Eggsy (Taron Egerton) as he is recruited into the Kingsman by agent Harry Hart (Colin Firth). In The Golden Circle, the American-based Statesman are introduced alongside new characters portrayed by Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges.

The Kingsman series has been a box-office hit with the first film earning $414 million worldwide and The Golden Circle taking in $410 million worldwide, noted The Hollywood Reporter.