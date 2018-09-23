Cast member Cate Blanchett attends the premiere of "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" in Los Angeles on September 16. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Owen Vaccaro attends the premiere of "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" in Los Angeles on September 16. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Jack Black attends the premiere of "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" in Los Angeles on September 16. The movie is No. 1 at the North American box office this weekend. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Jack Black's family adventure The House with a Clock in Its Walls is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $26.9 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is A Simple Favor with $10.4 million, followed by The Nun at No. 3 with $10.3 million, The Predator at No. 4 with $8.7 million and Crazy Rich Asians at No. 5 with $6.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are White Boy Rick at No. 6 with $5 million, Peppermint at No. 7 with $3.7 million, Fahrenheit 11/9 at No. 8 with $3.1 million, The Meg at No. 9 with $2.4 million and Searching at No. 10 with $2.2 million.