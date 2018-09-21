Tessa Thompson attends the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chris Hemsworth is seen posing with his "Men in Black" co-star Tessa Thompson in a selfie posted onto social media. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson have released on Instagram multiple selfies from the set of Sony's upcoming Men in Black spinoff.

"#MIB #PIB #HIB #MWIB #legendsinblack #revengers4life @tessamaethompson," Hemsworth captioned a black and white photo on Thursday which features the pair posing together while wearing white dress shirts with black ties.

Hemsworth and Thompson, who previously starred together in Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok, are headlining the Men in Black spinoff from director F. Gary Gray which takes place primarily in London.

The hashtag revengers4life refers to the name Hemsworth's Thor character in Ragnarok named his team -- which featured Thompson.

Thompson on Instagram posted two selfies with Hemsworth, one featuring the actor making a funny face and another with the actress making her eyes big.

The new Men in Black is set to arrive in theaters on June 14, 2019. Rebecca Ferguson, Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani and Emma Thompson are also set to star.

Original franchise stars, Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, who starred in the first three Men in Black films about a secret organization that protects earth from aliens, are not expected to return.