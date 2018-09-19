Steve Carell arrives for the world premiere of "Beautiful Boy" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 7. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Timothee Chalamet arrives for the world premiere of "Beautiful Boy" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 7. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon Studios released a new trailer Wednesday for Beautiful Boy, starring Call Me By Your Name alum Timothee Chalamat as Nic, a drug addict whose family won't give up on him.

Set for release Oct. 12, the film co-stars Steve Carell, Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan.

"I had such grand plans. He'd graduate college and do something amazing. Now I just want him to not die," Carell's voice -- as Nic's dad David -- can be heard in the 2-minute preview, which shows Nic spiraling out of control while those who love him try to get him back.

Another scene shows Nic and David sitting in a diner where David emotionally demands, "Who are you, Nic?"

"This is me, Dad," Nic tearfully replies. "Here. This is who I am!"

The movie is based on a pair of memoirs from a father and son: Beautiful Boy by David Sheff and Tweak by Nic Sheff.

Carell previously starred with Ryan in the sitcom The Office. His other credits include Little Miss Sunshine and Foxcatcher.