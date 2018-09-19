The Founders Award recipient, writer and creator of "Downton Abbey" Julian Fellowes, stands in the press room of the 43rd International Emmy Awards in New York City on November 23, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The stars of Downton Abbey" appear backstage during the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 30, 2016. A movie sequel to the show is set for release next September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The stars of "Downton Abbey" appear backstage during the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 30, 2016. A movie sequel to the show is set for release next September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Focus Features says it has set the U.K. and U.S. release dates for its Downton Abbey movie.

The follow-up to the popular television drama will open Sept. 13 in the United Kingdom and Sept. 20 in the United States.

"Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family's next chapter," Focus chairman Peter Kujawski said in a statement Wednesday. "We're thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen next September."

Returning for the film are series stars Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Penelope Wilton and Maggie Smith.

Joining the ensemble are Imelda Staunton, Geraldine James, Simon Jones, David Haig, Tuppence Middleton, Kate Phillips and Stephen Campbell Moore.

Fellowes, who created Downton Abbey and wrote the film's screenplay, will produce alongside Neame and Liz Trubridge.

Michael Engler has returned to direct the film, which is set in the early 20th century, English countryside. The story follows the lives of the wealthy Crawley family and the loyal servants who work on their estate.

The project was first announced in July and filming is now underway.